The Tiverton Farmers Market announces Fall Harvest Market on Sunday, October 17th, 2021

Sample great food, meet local artisans, listen to local bands and enjoy a day outside at the 1st Harvest Market at The Pardon Gray Preserve (3460 Main Road) in Tiverton, RI. From biscotti and donuts to screen printed t-shirts and handmade wreaths, join more than 60 vendors spaced out on the back lawn of Pardon Gray Preserve. The Tiverton Land Trust and The Tiverton Farmers Market are collaborating to bring you a fabulous outdoor fall event on Sunday, October 17th, from 12-4pm.

Activities at the Harvest Market includes, guided walks through Pardon Gray Preserve trails and cemetery, “Pick You Own” pumpkin patch, specialty non-alcoholic elixirs available at the Town Farm Tonics & Fieldstone Kombucha Tent, a fall harvest photo opp spot, lawn games and artists painting the market landscape scenes. They also have something for the furry friends, Pavlov’s Treats For Dogs Food Truck and Bark-N-Park Mobile Grooming will be onsite for treats and nail trimmings.

Support independent makers and entrepreneurs when you buy local. Entry and parking is free and open to the public.

The most up to date Covid mandates will apply. Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated and if you feel sick, please stay home.

