Heads up. Megan Fox is currently filming a new movie in Rhode Island

Megan Fox is starring in “Johnny and Clyde”, a new movie with Tyson Ritter that is currently being shot in Providence, Steve Feinberg the head of Rhode Island’s Film Office confirmed on social media.

The film, directed by Tom DeNucci produced by Chad A. Verdi, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story.

‘Johnny and Clyde’ tells the story of two serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino – owned by crime boss Alana and guarded by an ancient slayer that she commands.

The film is being shot entirely in Rhode Island.

Keep your eyes open, you never know if you might run into her! Who knows, MGK might be with her as well.

