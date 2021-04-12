Edelman Hype Vid

Three-time Super Bowl champion WR Julian Edelman cut by Patriots

UPDATE:

He’s retiring.

—–

The New England Patriots cut wide receiver Julian Edelman Monday after a failed physical according to reports.

Edelman’s contract termination comes after a lengthy effort to improve the status of his injured knee which limited the 34-year-old to just six games last season.

The MVP of Super Bowl LIII, is expected to retire according to ESPN.

 

But seriously, he ends up in Tampa Bay, right?

