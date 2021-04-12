Three-time Super Bowl champion WR Julian Edelman cut by Patriots

UPDATE:

He’s retiring.

The New England Patriots cut wide receiver Julian Edelman Monday after a failed physical according to reports.

Edelman’s contract termination comes after a lengthy effort to improve the status of his injured knee which limited the 34-year-old to just six games last season.

The MVP of Super Bowl LIII, is expected to retire according to ESPN.

Julian Edelman is an ultimate story in hard work and development. A college QB turned WR with time spent at CB & punt returner. He also has the second-most catches and yards in NFL postseason history. And he’s the author of one of the great catches in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/XiIxlpdiZN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 12, 2021

Julian Edelman’s story is incredible: – No scholarships out of high school.

– Played QB at Kent State.

– Didn’t get combine invite

– Drafted in the 7th round

– Plays 11 years as Tom Brady’s security blanket.

– 620 catches & 6,822 yards

– Wins 3 Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP. pic.twitter.com/rjVp7lPZBG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 12, 2021

But seriously, he ends up in Tampa Bay, right?

Edelman pulling up at the Bucs facility pic.twitter.com/6D02V1Ezak — Abdullah (@__TheGREATEST1) April 12, 2021

