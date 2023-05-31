Local Attractions Offer Free Admission for Newport County Residents & Hospitality Employees June 10, 11 & 12

Hospitality Days are back!

For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12.

The offer includes free admission to The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms and Kingscote. It excludes Hunter House, Green Animals Topiary Garden, the Beneath The Breakers tour or The Elms Servant Life tour, all of which require a timed ticket. To learn more, visit https://www.newportmansions.org/

“We look forward to having Newport County residents and hospitality employees visit these National Historic Landmarks that are in our care,” Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe said. “We hope they will take advantage of the opportunity.”

Visitors showing proof of residency (driver’s license or other identification with an address) or proof of hospitality employment (business card, employee ID or pay stub) will enjoy free admission or another value as noted below when visiting the attractions.

“This is a great opportunity for our residents and hospitality employees to experience many of our fabulous cultural and historical attractions,” said Evan Smith, President and CEO of Discover Newport, which is sponsoring this program. “Our residents and employees are our greatest ambassadors, and we are excited to invite them to explore and learn about these special places.”

Specific dates of participation vary from location to location and are listed below. Please visit individual websites or call the attractions for hours of operation and further details.

NEWPORT COUNTY

Greenvale Vineyards

401-847-3777

www.Greenvale.com

Sunday & Monday, June 11 & 12

Complimentary tasting

International Tennis Hall of Fame

401-849-3990

www.TennisFame.com

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12

Free admission

Museum of Newport History

401-841-8770

www.NewportHistory.org

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12

Free admission

Newport Art Museum

401-619-7983

www.NewportArtMuseum.org

Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11

Free admission

Newport Artillery Company & Museum

401-846-8488

www.NewportArtillery.org

Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11

Free admission

Newport Mansions

The Preservation Society of Newport County

401-847-1000

www.NewportMansions.org

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12

Free admission to The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House & Kingscote. Excludes Green Animals & Hunter House. 10% discount at all Newport Mansions Stores.

Newport Vineyards & Winery

401-848-5161

www.NewportVineyards.com

Sunday & Monday, June 11 & 12

50% off beer or wine tasting

Norman Bird Sanctuary

401-846-2577

www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 &12

Free admission and trail access

Rail Explorers

877-833-8588

www.RailExplorers.net

Monday, June 12

15% discount on rail tours

Redwood Library & Athenaeum

401-847-0292

www.RedwoodLibrary.org

Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11

Free admission

Save the Bay Exploration Center & Aquarium at Easton’s Beach

401-324-6020

www.SaveBay.org/Aquarium

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12

50% off admission

The Sailing Museum

401-324-5761

www.TheSailingMuseum.org

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12

25% off admission

Touro Synagogue

401-847-4794

www.TouroSynagogue.org

Sunday & Monday, June 11 & 12

Free admission

10 am – 2:30 pm, last tour at 1:45 pm

BRISTOL

Audubon Society of RI Nature Center & Aquarium

401-949-5454

www.ASRI.org

Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12

Free admission for four

Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum

401-253-2707

www.Blithewold.org

Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11

Free admission

Linden Place

401-253-0390

www.LindenPlace.org

Saturday & Monday, June 10 & 12

Free admission for two

