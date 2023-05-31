Local Attractions Offer Free Admission for Newport County Residents & Hospitality Employees June 10, 11 & 12

Hospitality Days are back!
For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12.
The offer includes free admission to The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms and Kingscote. It excludes Hunter House, Green Animals Topiary Garden, the Beneath The Breakers tour or The Elms Servant Life tour, all of which require a timed ticket. To learn more, visit https://www.newportmansions.org/
“We look forward to having Newport County residents and hospitality employees visit these National Historic Landmarks that are in our care,” Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe said. “We hope they will take advantage of the opportunity.”
Visitors showing proof of residency (driver’s license or other identification with an address) or proof of hospitality employment (business card, employee ID or pay stub) will enjoy free admission or another value as noted below when visiting the attractions.
“This is a great opportunity for our residents and hospitality employees to experience many of our fabulous cultural and historical attractions,” said Evan Smith, President and CEO of Discover Newport, which is sponsoring this program. “Our residents and employees are our greatest ambassadors, and we are excited to invite them to explore and learn about these special places.”
Specific dates of participation vary from location to location and are listed below. Please visit individual websites or call the attractions for hours of operation and further details.
NEWPORT COUNTY
Greenvale Vineyards
401-847-3777
www.Greenvale.com
Sunday & Monday, June 11 & 12
Complimentary tasting
International Tennis Hall of Fame
401-849-3990
www.TennisFame.com
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12
Free admission
Museum of Newport History
401-841-8770
www.NewportHistory.org
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12
Free admission
Newport Art Museum
401-619-7983
www.NewportArtMuseum.org
Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11
Free admission
Newport Artillery Company & Museum
401-846-8488
www.NewportArtillery.org
Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11
Free admission
Newport Mansions
The Preservation Society of Newport County
401-847-1000
www.NewportMansions.org
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12
Free admission to The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House & Kingscote. Excludes Green Animals & Hunter House. 10% discount at all Newport Mansions Stores.
Newport Vineyards & Winery
401-848-5161
www.NewportVineyards.com
Sunday & Monday, June 11 & 12
50% off beer or wine tasting
Norman Bird Sanctuary
401-846-2577
www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 &12
Free admission and trail access
Rail Explorers
877-833-8588
www.RailExplorers.net
Monday, June 12
15% discount on rail tours
Redwood Library & Athenaeum
401-847-0292
www.RedwoodLibrary.org
Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11
Free admission
Save the Bay Exploration Center & Aquarium at Easton’s Beach
401-324-6020
www.SaveBay.org/Aquarium
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12
50% off admission
The Sailing Museum
401-324-5761
www.TheSailingMuseum.org
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12
25% off admission
Touro Synagogue
401-847-4794
www.TouroSynagogue.org
Sunday & Monday, June 11 & 12
Free admission
10 am – 2:30 pm, last tour at 1:45 pm
BRISTOL
Audubon Society of RI Nature Center & Aquarium
401-949-5454
www.ASRI.org
Saturday, Sunday & Monday, June 10, 11 & 12
Free admission for four
Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum
401-253-2707
www.Blithewold.org
Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11
Free admission
Linden Place
401-253-0390
www.LindenPlace.org
Saturday & Monday, June 10 & 12
Free admission for two
