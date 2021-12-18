Trinity Rep cancels “A Christmas Carol” performance 30 minutes before showtime due to Covid

Trinity Rep cancelled performances of “A Christmas Carol” through this weekend after a cast member was experiencing signs of Covid. The cancelation came a mere 30 minutes before showtime on Saturday.

We cancelled today’s (Saturday’s) 12:00 pm performance of “A Christmas Carol” at about 11:30 am in accordance with our health and safety protocols. A member of the cast was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 at home this morning, and we did not have sufficient time to have an understudy perform in their place.

Patrons who had already arrived for the matinee were notified immediately. Out of an abundance of caution, performances of “A Christmas Carol” have been canceled through the weekend (Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19). Ticket holders for the affected performances have been notified and will receive a full refund and a complimentary link to the on-demand streaming version of the production.

We recognize that these cancelations are disappointing. While we never make the decision to cancel a show lightly, our commitment to the health and safety of our artists, staff, and audiences are extremely important to us and made this decision clear. – Trinity Rep said in a statement.

