‘Saturday Night Live’ will have a limited cast tonight and no live audience, Charli XCX performance canceled

Saturday Night Live announced there will be no live audience for Saturday night’s broadcast and the show will have a limited cast and crew due to a “recent spike” in Covid omicron cases.

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew,” SNL Tweeted Saturday. “The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

Paul Rudd is the host. Charli XCX was slated to be the musical guest, but announced in a tweet hours before the show that she would not be performing “due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl.”

The NYPost reports that “a set insider has revealed that “four actors” have tested positive for coronavirus — and “three others” have called out because they are now “fearful” about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”

On Friday, New York reported 20,627 cases of the virus, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

