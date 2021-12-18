Roger Williams Park Zoo is offering free admission Monday, December 27th

To celebrate Visit the Zoo Day, Roger Williams Park Zoo is offering free admission to all on Monday, December 27 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The Zoo family encourages every visitor to share the holiday spirit with the community by bringing non-perishable food items to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank between 10 am – 3 pm. Cardi’s s Furniture & Mattresses is generously donating a truck and staff to help collect all food items and deliver everything to the RI Food Bank. Look for the Cardi’s truck in the Zoo’s main parking lot.

This is the fifth year Roger Williams Park Zoo and Cardi’s have partnered with Rhode Island Food Bank to collect food needed by so many. “Community is one of the zoo’s seven core values and we are so happy to be able to give back to our community during the holiday season,” said Ron Patalano, deputy director of the Zoo.

It might be chilly, but many of the animals at Roger Williams Park Zoo enjoy the cooler temperatures, including the adorable red pandas, captivating snow leopards, and delightful moon bears all on the Marco Polo Trail.

Closeout 2021 while doing good, taking care of our Rhode Island community.

For a complete list of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s most needed items, please go to: http://rifoodbank.org/get-involved/donate-food/#needed.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!