U.S. Senior Open: Frank Bensel Jr. Hits Back-to-Back Holes-in-One at Newport Country Club

Frank Bensel Jr. turned Friday morning at the U.S. Senior Open into a scene straight out of a golf fantasy, carding back-to-back aces in the second round at Newport Country Club.

The 56-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, kicked off his incredible feat with a hole-in-one on the 184-yard par-3 fourth hole. As if that wasn’t enough, he strolled up to the tee on the 203-yard par-3 fifth hole and rolled in another ace. Yes, you read that right – consecutive holes-in-one.

Bensel’s extraordinary achievement places him in the rarefied air of golf lore. The last time anyone made two aces in a single round on TOUR was Brian Harman in 2015 at Plainfield Country Club.

Despite his historic feat, Bensel’s career on the PGA Tour has been more modest. He has played in six events, including the 2009 U.S. Open at Oakmont and the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla, but has yet to make a cut.

The unique layout of the 7,024-yard, par-70 Newport Country Club, which features two consecutive par-3 holes, set the stage for Bensel’s moment of glory. Such a setup is a rarity in itself, adding another layer of uniqueness to his accomplishment.

With these back-to-back aces, Bensel has etched his name into the annals of golf history, proving that magic can indeed happen on the greens.

What are the odds of two holes-in-one in a row!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/mNiPhDRKv8 — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2024





