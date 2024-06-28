Governor Dan McKee Announces Passing of His Mother, Willa McKee, at 96

Governor Dan McKee announced on Friday the passing of his mother, Willa McKee, at the age of 96.

In a heartfelt statement, the McKee family expressed their deep sorrow and gratitude for Willa’s remarkable life:

“Our mom and grandmother was an extraordinary source of love, joy, kindness, and support to her husband, children, grandchildren, and many friends. Her home will forever be known as a fun, safe, and welcoming place to be.

Willa McKee’s masterpiece of a life is now complete. We are blessed to have her love us all in a very special way. She will be missed and forever loved. Our family thanks everyone for their prayers and asks to respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Funeral services will be private.

