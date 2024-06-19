Get Your U.S. Senior Open Gear at Newport Country Club’s Pre-Championship Sale on June 23

Special apparel designs and accessories exclusive to this year’s U.S. Senior Open Championship will be available to the public on Sunday, June 23. The pre-championship sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. EDT at the U.S. Senior Open Merchandise Pavilion, located at Newport Country Club in Rhode Island.

The 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship, organized by the United States Golf Association (USGA), will take place at Newport Country Club from June 27-30.

This one-day sale event is open to the public without a ticket. Complimentary parking is available at Fort Adams State Park (90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport, RI 02840), with a free shuttle service to the Merchandise Pavilion.

The U.S. Senior Open Merchandise Pavilion boasts a 5,400-square-foot facility featuring 25 different brands, including Peter Millar, adidas, Vineyard Vines, Blue 84, Ahead, Imperial, Corkcicle, Smathers and Branson, and Tervis Tumbler. The merchandise selection includes outerwear, polo shirts, t-shirts, children’s apparel, bag tags, drinkware, golf towels, and more.

Highlighted items include handblown glass from local vendor Anchor Bend Glassworks, apparel from Peter Millar (the official outfitter of the U.S. Senior Open), and coastal accessories from Signs by the Sea.

This marks Newport Country Club’s first time hosting the Senior Open and its fifth USGA championship. The club previously hosted the inaugural U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur in 1895, the 1995 U.S. Amateur won by Tiger Woods, and the 2006 U.S. Women’s Open won by Annika Sorenstam.

For more information about the U.S. Senior Open before, during, and after the 2024 championship at Newport Country Club, visit ussenioropen.com. Tickets for the championship are still available for purchase here.

