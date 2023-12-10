Waites Wharf Hotel Proposal: A Win-Win Solution for Newport

Newport is currently grappling with a growing range of challenges as our city undergoes a transformation in its identity. A significant issue involves an influx of wealthy people from out of state with no concern for our jobs, our year round economy, or our local community.

Wall Street executives and empty nest retirees are acquiring second homes in Newport at an alarming rate and they are changing the character of Newport by pricing out locals and driving out families in droves. In fact, a study published just last week showed that Newport led the nation with a 64% surge in second home transactions in 2023.

These newcomers spend only a fraction of the year in Newport and demonstrate a lack of interest in the local economy, job market, and the well-being of residents. They appear indifferent to the needs and concerns of the local population. Their resistance to positive changes in Newport like the proposed Waites Wharf hotel reflects a disregard for our history, growth, and cultural identity.

Although their efforts may seem, on the surface, driven by a desire to restore Newport to its charming origins as a quaint seaside town, the reality suggests that their actions jeopardize our economy, essentially threatening to shut the city down during the winter months.

This new crowd seems set on ruining our jobs and our economy, all based on NIMBYism.

The recent uproar from this vocal minority of part-time residents regarding the proposed hotel development on Waites Wharf exemplifies their hypocrisy. Their opposition is solely based on its proximity to their residences, conveniently forgetting that the Coddington Landing Condo Association condos were constructed in the 1980s on land zoned as a waterfront business district (and they needed a ZONING VARIANCE to get that built.) They now complain about business being conducted in a business district.

Also, let’s not forget this same condo development illegally denies public access to the waterfront in direct contradiction to the city’s mission.

Here’s a fact. Newport needs more hotel rooms.

Don’t believe me? Just look at the damage Airbnb has done to our community over the last 10 years. Airbnb has decimated the rental market and has driven the cost of homeownership out of reach for most. A huge factor is Newport’s lack of hotel rooms.

In fact, many of those second homes in Newport are Airbnbs which has only helped exacerbate the explosion in real estate prices that Newport has seen in the last few years.

We need these Airbnbs to return to family homes and not just serve as vacation homes for the wealthy.

This proposed hotel on Waites Wharf will breathe new life into this historic area, offering a chance for revitalization and creating much needed year-round jobs while respecting Newport’s unique character. Hopefully it helps shut down a few Airbnbs along the way and returns the properties back to the sales and rental inventory.

At the end of the day, the Newport Zoning Board is going to make its decision based on law and not on who screams the loudest or hires the most lawyers.

I believe the Newport Zoning Board will make their decision based on our zoning code and approve this much needed improvement to Newport’s waterfront.

