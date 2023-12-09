Tennis Hall Of Famer Chris Evert Faces Cancer Again, Temporarily Steps Away from ESPN Booth

Tennis legend Chris Evert disclosed on Friday that her cancer has resurfaced, prompting her to temporarily step back from her role as an on-air announcer for ESPN.

In January 2022, Evert initially shared her diagnosis of stage 1C ovarian cancer and has since been candid about her journey. In a statement released through ESPN, she conveyed the unfortunate news of the cancer’s return, expressing gratitude that it was detected early once again.

Following a PET CT scan, Evert underwent another robotic surgery last week, during which doctors identified cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All the cells were successfully removed, and she has commenced another round of chemotherapy.

Evert, 68, a winner of 18 Grand Slam tournaments and a former No. 1 in the WTA rankings, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995. Although she has been an ESPN analyst since 2011, she will miss the Australian Open in January but aims to return for the remainder of the Grand Slam season.

In her statement, Evert expressed regret about missing the Australian Open but affirmed her readiness for future events. She had previously declared herself “cancer-free” in a January 2023 ESPN op-ed, noting a 90% chance that the ovarian cancer would not recur.

Having lost her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, to ovarian cancer in February 2020, Evert concluded her statement by encouraging everyone to be aware of their family history and advocate for early detection, emphasizing the importance of gratitude for health during the holiday season.

