Club Calais Announces Grand Closing Sale After 19 Years In Business

Club Calais, a beloved women’s clothing store at 198 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI, is set to close its doors after 19 wonderful years. The store, formerly known as Laura Jean Denim, first opened in 2005 on William St, quickly gaining a loyal following for its exquisite selection of women’s designer denim and boots. Over the years, it expanded its offerings to include all-occasion dresses, lingerie, jewelry, sleepwear, silk, cashmere, and unique small gifts.

Nancy Isherwood, the current owner, has decided to retire and will not be renewing the store’s lease. However, she emphasizes that this is a time for celebration rather than sadness. “This announcement is not a sad one, instead, it’s a retirement celebration,” said Isherwood.

To mark the occasion, a grand closing sale will begin on Friday, July 12th at 10 am. Shoppers can enjoy 20% off the lowest ticketed price on all inventory, with further discounts to follow until everything is sold. Even store fixtures will be available for purchase.

Customers holding store credits and gift certificates are encouraged to use them early in the sale to take advantage of the best selection. These can be redeemed for merchandise purchases until the store closes.

Nancy Isherwood invites everyone to shop early and often for the best deals and to stay updated by visiting www.clubcalais.com for discount announcements.

“We would like to express our appreciation to our customers for their loyalty and support over the last 19 years. We are grateful for the memories and the lasting relationships,” said Isherwood.

Join Club Calais in celebrating nearly two decades of fashion and friendship as they bid a fond farewell to the Newport community.

