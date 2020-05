Seaport Shines is a Refined Shine, triple distilled with very little heat, lower alcohol content and less calories than traditional moonshines. These special shines can be enjoyed straight up, chilled over ice or in one of our craft cocktail suggestions.

And even more…Seaport Shines is locally owned right here in Newport!

Bonus: try my Seaport Shines Lemon Chicken. 🙂