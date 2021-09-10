Who bought Clarendon Court for $30 million?

Lots of rumors swirling around about who bought the iconic Clarendon Court estate on Newport, Rhode Island’s famed Cliff Walk and smashing the record price for a home sold in Rhode Island since Taylor Swift purchased her Watch Hill home for $17.75 million in 2013.

So who bought Clarendon Court?

Was it Ralph Lauren? Nope.

Bill Gates? Nah.

Donald Trump? Wait, was it former President Donald Trump? Remember the rumor that Trump bought The Breakers? Yea, just like that rumor, this rumor is not true.

And the new owner is….

.

.

.

According to sources in the know, the new owner of Clarendon Court is Mark Walter. Walter is the chief executive officer of Guggenheim Partners, a privately held global financial services firm with more than $310 billion in assets under management and headquarters in Chicago and New York.

He also serves as the chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball franchise. He helped Guggenheim Baseball Management, LLC. acquire the team for US$ 2.2 billion in 2021.

Forbes lists Walter as the 608th wealthiest person on the planet with a net worth of $5.4 Billion.

