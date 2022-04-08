Will Smith Banned from Oscars for Next 10 Years for Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars and other Academy events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Academy’s Board of Governors made the decision Friday and released a statement:

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the Academy said in a statement. “…This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

