Winter Storm Kenan expected to dump 12 – 18 inches on Southern New England

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Rhode Island and most of Massachusetts Friday night through Saturday eventing.

Forecasters predict heavy snow with accumulations of 12-18 inches for all of Rhode Island and north to Boston. Up to 24 inches are predicted for the Cape and Islands. Heavy winds are expected with gusts up to 55 mph. Coastal flooding is expected as well.

The winter storm is expected to hit late Friday night and last through Saturday evening. Forecasters warn that travel could be very difficult to impossible and gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Stay tuned for more info on closings, delays and parking bans.

