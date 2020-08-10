A juvenile female was charged with driving under the influence – death resulting after an accident on Block Island claimed the life of a 17 year-old male and had a second boy airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
Rhode Island State Police say the accident occured on West Side Road at about 12:30 pm Sunday and that the accident was still under investigation.
The car is believed to have hit a pole.
The female is being held at the Rhode Island Training School and will be in Family Court on Tuesday.
Full charges:
- Driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, resulting in death, RIGL § 31-27-2.2
- Driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, resulting in serious bodily, RIGL § 31-27-2.6
- Driving so as to endanger, resulting in death, RIGL § 31-27-1
- Driving so as to endanger, resulting in serious bodily injury, RIGL § 31-27-1.1
RISP & New Shoreham police investigating a fatal crash. A female juvenile operator is being held at the RI Training School on pending charges. The investigation has revealed that alcohol is a contributing factor. For addition information: https://t.co/hh0iRfrn58 pic.twitter.com/Gw81i5AKfx
— RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) August 9, 2020