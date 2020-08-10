A juvenile female was charged with driving under the influence – death resulting after an accident on Block Island claimed the life of a 17 year-old male and had a second boy airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Rhode Island State Police say the accident occured on West Side Road at about 12:30 pm Sunday and that the accident was still under investigation.

The car is believed to have hit a pole.

The female is being held at the Rhode Island Training School and will be in Family Court on Tuesday.

Full charges:

Driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, resulting in death, RIGL § 31-27-2.2

Driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, resulting in serious bodily, RIGL § 31-27-2.6

Driving so as to endanger, resulting in death, RIGL § 31-27-1

Driving so as to endanger, resulting in serious bodily injury, RIGL § 31-27-1.1