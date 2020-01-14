Mark Taylor’s father Jerry had a contract to document the construction of the Newport Bridge back in the late 60’s and he has been kind enough to share those photos with all of us.
The bridge was constructed from 1966 to 1969 at a cost of $54,742,000
The main span of the Newport Bridge is 1,601 ft, ranking it number 87 among the longest suspension bridges in the world, and making it the longest suspension bridge in New England. The overall length of the bridge is 11,247 ft. Its main towers reach 400 ft above the water surface, and the roadway height reaches as high as 215 ft. It is four lanes wide, two in each direction.
The footings under construction
A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on
A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on
Building the support for the roadway
A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on
A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on
Working on the cement forms for the towers
A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on