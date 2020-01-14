Mark Taylor’s father Jerry had a contract to document the construction of the Newport Bridge back in the late 60’s and he has been kind enough to share those photos with all of us.

The bridge was constructed from 1966 to 1969 at a cost of $54,742,000

The main span of the Newport Bridge is 1,601 ft, ranking it number 87 among the longest suspension bridges in the world, and making it the longest suspension bridge in New England. The overall length of the bridge is 11,247 ft. Its main towers reach 400 ft above the water surface, and the roadway height reaches as high as 215 ft. It is four lanes wide, two in each direction.

A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:29pm PDT

The footings under construction A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:29pm PDT

The footings for one of the towers before this stage they had steel cylinders that went to the bed rock and the the pile drivers started night and day. You could hear it in the background all over town A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:28pm PDT

Jamestown side A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:26pm PDT

This shows how much work went into the road beds A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:26pm PDT

A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

Building the support for the roadway A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

Not sure which aircraft carier A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

Towers under construction A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

On the catwalks which were really chain link fence not a walk if you fear the heights A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

Working on the cement forms for the towers A photo posted by Mark Taylor (@marktnewport) on Jul 6, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT