Big Thief has been added to the Friday lineup of the 2019 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival 2020 will take place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island July 31 – August 2. The band previous played Newport Folk in 2017.

ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENT: @bigthiefmusic is returning to the Fort this summer! @newportfestsorg has made a donation on behalf of Big Thief to @DanielsMusicFdn which empowers individuals with developmental and physical disabilities through music. Learn more: https://t.co/IRzK21Vexl pic.twitter.com/n9U2q2gHEw — Newport Folk Fest (@Newportfolkfest) January 7, 2020

Additional artists for the sold-out festival will be announced in the coming weeks and months.