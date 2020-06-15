Island Realty has announced the sale of “Bryrstane” waterfront estate in Jamestown for $3,200,000. This is currently the highest home sale in Jamestown this year. (Information gathered as of 6/15/2020)

98 Bay View Drive is a historic home built by Pascal Hacker. The property is highlighted by the expansive wide porch facing Narragansett Bay and the Newport Bridge, and overlooking 3.2 acres of lawn that stretch to the water’s edge. This property is comprised of two dwellings: a sprawling 5 bedroom shingle style cottage with more than 4400 sq. ft. of living space + The Gardner’s Cottage with 2 bedrooms and a garage.