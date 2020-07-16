REGISTRATION IS CLOSED

Due to the current health crisis, this season’s Cars & Coffee will be a little different from years past. Please see below for the updated protocol:

· Registration is mandatory – they are limiting registration to 100 cars

· Limit 2 people per registered car

· Cars will be parked 6 feet apart

· Face masks are required to be worn for the entire duration of the event

· Everyone must practice safe social distancing

For the safety of attendees and staff, everyone must abide by these requirements and those who do not will be asked to leave.

After you register, you will be emailed a ticket. This ticket is non-transferable and must be presented at time of entry (via phone or printed). If you have to cancel your registration, please reach out to Victoria Antonucci at 401-856-4420 or vantonucci@audrainautomuseum.org.