Halloween is right around the corner and while the Coronavirus might put a damper on this year’s festivities, the Newport Recreation team is busy planning a special Trick or Treat at the Beach!

On Saturday, October 31st from 1-3pm, Newport Recreation will be hosting a Halloween Drive-Thru Spooktacular at Easton’s Beach.

This family friendly event will take place beginning at the center parking lot of the beach and continue through the east lot where kids will trick or treat with the many vendors and community organizations.

All participants will remain in the vehicle at all times and masks are required for everyone.

The cost of the Spooktacular is $5 per child age 2 and up. Tickets can be purchased in advance at register.communitypass.net/cityofnewport. For more information please call 845-5800.

As part of the festivities, Newport Recreation is looking for community groups, organizations or individuals that would like to donate jack-o-lanterns to use during the event.

This is a great project for scout groups, sports teams, nursing homes, youth groups and families. The jack-o-lanterns can be dropped off at Easton’s Beach between 4:00-6:00 p.m. October 28th-30th. For more information please call 845-5800.