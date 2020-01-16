The National Weather Service is forecasting a sudden drop in temperatures today and into the overnight hours.

As a reminder, the City’s warming centers will be open for all those who need to warm up, including the Overnight Shelter at the Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport which will be open beginning tonight, Thursday, Jan. 16th from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. and Friday, Jan. 17th from 4 p.m. until 7 a.m.