The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team will headline the 2020 Rhode Island National Guard Air Show scheduled to take place at Quonset State Airport June 27th-28th.

The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team is stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. In March 2007, the team participated in its debut air show at Tyndall Air Force Base. Since then, the team has performed more than 250 demonstrations across the world. Prior to 2016, the team consisted of the pilot, safety officer, superintendent, team chief, multiple crew chiefs, and avionics specialists. Now, the team has 19 total members to include public affairs and aircrew flight equipment technicians. Together, the team visits local schools, hospitals, and participates in various community events in addition to performing aerial demonstrations.

This year’s show will feature a wide variety of aerial performances including an F-22 Raptordemo, a C-17 Globemaster, the U.S. Air Force Academy Jump Team, a WWII heritage fight, Michael Goulian, the Shockwave Jet Truck, the Geico Skytypers, the National Guard’s C-130J Super Hercules and UH-60 Blackhawks.

The 2019 Rhode Island Air Show was cancelled due to a high number of deployments.