Governor Gina M. Raimondo will be joined Friday afternoon at 1:45 PM by Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor for a virtual event to discuss the latest efforts to help small businesses and bring jobs and opportunity to Rhode Island.

Earlier this week, Governor Raimondo launched the Restore RI program to provide cash assistance to Rhode Island’s small businesses. The program includes significant federal funding that U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline helped secure in the CARES Act. As the public health and economic crisis continues nationwide, the Governor remains focused on helping businesses and getting Rhode Islanders back to work, and the Congressional delegation continues pressing to enhance national testing and public health measures, cut needless red tape, prevent layoffs, support Main Street businesses, and direct more federal resources and support to Rhode Island in the next federal COVID-19 rescue package.