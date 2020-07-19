Kindred Spirits, the official ghost hunting team for Newport Buzz, is looking for haunted locations to investigate in Rhode Island.

Travel Channel’s Kindred Spirits stars Amy Bruni and Adam Berry are looking for haunted locations in RHODE ISLAND to investigate! Preference given to families in need of help in their residence!

This is for television and is filming NOW. Please submit all details of your haunting to Amy@amy-bruni.net for immediate consideration.

Kindred Spirits is an American paranormal television and documentary reality series. The series premiered on October 21, 2016 on Destination America and TLC, airing there until 2018. It has aired on Travel Channel since the beginning of the third season in 2019. The program stars investigators Adam Berry and Amy Bruni, formerly from the Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters Academy television series, which aired on Syfy at the time of Berry and Bruni’s departure. Berry and Bruni investigate residences to determine if recurring paranormal activity is tied to the families living there. For the fourth season, psychic medium Chip Coffey joined the cast.

Recently they investigated Rose Island.