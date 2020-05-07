The New England Patriots announced their full 2020 season schedule tonight, highlighted by a division rivalry home opener, five nationally-televised games and matchups against six 2019 playoff teams, including both Super Bowl participants from last season. In addition to playing each AFC East opponent twice, the Patriots will play one game against each AFC West and NFC West club. As 2019 AFC East champions, the Patriots will also play the first-place team of the AFC North (Baltimore) and AFC South (Houston).

The Patriots are scheduled to play in a total of five nationally-televised games and be featured in the marquee matchup of three games that will air as the second game of a double-header, with kickoffs scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Patriots will play two Sunday Night Football games, two Monday Night games and one Thursday Night game. Two of the five nationally-televised games will be played at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots will begin their quest to defend their AFC East title in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1:00 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. It will mark the fourth straight season that the Patriots open at home. It is also the first time New England will open the regular season against a division opponent since 2014 when the Patriots lost to the Dolphins in Miami.

The Patriots will play in a Sunday Night game at Seattle on Sept. 20 in Week 2. The next two nationally-televised games will be played in back-to-back weeks, with a Monday Night game at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, followed by a Sunday Night game at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 15. It is the second consecutive season that the Patriots will play the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night and the second straight season the Patriots will face Baltimore on Sunday Night.

The Patriots will have a two-week stretch with games scheduled at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. On Dec. 6, the Patriots will play the Los Angeles Chargers followed by the Los Angeles Rams in a primetime game four nights later on Thursday, Dec. 10. The Patriots regularly had back-to-back games in California in the American Football League days in the 1960s, facing the Oakland Raiders and the Chargers in back-to-back games in seven of the 10 years of that decade. The Patriots most recently had back-to-back games in California in 2008 when New England played at San Francisco followed by a game at San Diego. That same season the Patriots also played back-to-back games at Seattle and at Oakland.