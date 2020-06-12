Lost your password?

GQ Quality Grooming on Farewell Street is offering free haircuts to elementary, middle, and high school students whose families are out of work and need help due to COVID-19 until July 31st or TBD.

The owner, Victor Curet , very much wants to give to our struggling community a break.

“I really would like this deal to be for families in need and not for anybody who wants to come to get a free haircut,” Curet told ABC6

ABC6 has the full story- https://www.abc6.com/newport-barbershop-owner-offering-free-haircuts-to-kids-with-families-financially-impacted-by-covid-19/

