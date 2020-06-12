GQ Quality Grooming on Farewell Street is offering free haircuts to elementary, middle, and high school students whose families are out of work and need help due to COVID-19 until July 31st or TBD.

The owner, Victor Curet , very much wants to give to our struggling community a break.

“I really would like this deal to be for families in need and not for anybody who wants to come to get a free haircut,” Curet told ABC6

ABC6 has the full story- https://www.abc6.com/newport-barbershop-owner-offering-free-haircuts-to-kids-with-families-financially-impacted-by-covid-19/