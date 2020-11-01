Alright folks we have a missing cat in the 5th Ward. Did you hear me? THE. 5TH. WARD!!!

Calypso the Kitty is an indoor/outdoor cat, 5-years-old and the sweetest, most loving kitty. She was last seen on Tuesday evening at the corner of Roseneath Avenue and Connection Street.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 5 days.. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a radius of ummm….carry the 4….uhhh, a lot!

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Your fugitive’s name is Kitty. Go get her!

Be on the lookout for this cat and report any sightings.

Please share and call 917-796-5214 when spotted or found.