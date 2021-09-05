Newport Buzz Emergency Broadcast System: $500 Reward – We have a missing cat on Malbone Road

Alright folks we have a missing three-year-old cat from the Malbone Road/Warner Street area in Newport.

Boo escaped last night at around 11pm and hasn’t been seen since.

Boo has green eyes, an orange paw, a mostly hairless chin, weighs about 8 pounds, and only has her front teeth.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 19 hours.. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a radius of 76 miles.

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Be on the lookout for this cat and report any sightings.

Please share and call 843-367-3999 when spotted or found.

$500 reward.

Your fugitive’s name is Boo. Go get her!!!

