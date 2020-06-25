Newport Police are investigating the death of man who was hit by a car at Spring Street and Dearborne Street early Thursday morning.

Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 A.M. where the victim was lying in the street and suffering from major injuries.

The victim, believed to be in his early 20s, was transported to Kent County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man didn’t have identification on him and police have not publicly identified him.

Newport Police are investigating whether the man was hit while walking or if he was already lying in the street when he was struck.

No charges have been filed.