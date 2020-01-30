Newport Polo has announced the David Ortiz Children’s Fund as the beneficiary of the Bon Voyage Ball – the 20th annual International Polo Charity Ball – to take place on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Rosecliff, one of the famed Bellevue Avenue mansions in Newport, RI.

“We are privileged to partner with David Ortiz Children’s Fund, to help support crucial medical care costs for children in need in New England and in the Dominican Republic,” announced USA Captain and polo club President, Dan Keating, “and we look forward to hosting the return of the Dominican Republic Polo Team as guests of honor for the occasion.”

“I couldn’t be happier to have the David Ortiz Children’s Fund selected as the beneficiary of this year’s event,” said David Ortiz, founder of the David Ortiz Children’s Fund. “Social events like this are such a great way to spread the word about what we are doing, and helping out kids in need is something everyone can get behind.”

Since its inception in 2008, the David Ortiz Children’s Fund has raised over $7 million that has helped over 8,000 children throughout the New England region and has provided over 852 children with life-saving heart surgery in the Dominican Republic. Dominican-born and beloved Boston Red Sox legend, Ortiz was awarded the Roberto Clemente Award by Major League Baseball for his work with the David Ortiz Children’s Fund. For more information, please visit: www.davidortizchildrensfund.org.

“The David Ortiz Children’s Fund helps children who cannot afford the cardiac and other lifesaving medical services they need, through programs at Mass General Hospital for Children in New England and CEDIMAT Hospital in Santo Domingo,” explained Hallie Lorber, President.

“We are hoping to knock it out of the park when we unite the strength of our athletes and enthusiasts in support of the most fragile members of our community,” adds Dan Keating, “with a common goal of goodwill through the fraternity of sport.”

Newport Polo’s gala has become the social highlight of the summer polo season. The annual sell-out affair draws over 400 generous and fun-loving attendees who will make a red-carpet entrance in ‘Cruise Elegant’ black-tie attire this year for an enchanted escapade inspired by the Dominican polo team’s celebrated island haven, the gateway to the Caribbean, and its unique Latin-Euro culture. The star-lit West Indies fantasy will come to life with influences from the vibrant Dominican rhythms, iconic fashion, gourmet cuisine, exotic libations and top deck decor to experience the Caribbean’s #1 port of call since the discovery of the Americas, a UNESCO World Heritage site and renowned resort destination. Adding to the excitement will be the evening’s collection of buried treasures up for bid in a Silent and Live auction expertly helmed by Sotheby’s best, whose proceeds will benefit the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.