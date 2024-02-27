Celebrate the Month of the Francophonie in Newport with Alliance Française’s March Extravaganza!

Embrace the richness of French language and culture this March as the Alliance Française de Newport presents a trio of captivating events in honor of the Month of the Francophonie. Prepare for an immersive journey into the essence of France through A Perfume Experience, A Crêpe Fest, and a grand finale, A Masked Ball.

A Perfume Experience – March 3, 2024 Venue: The French Confection, 72 East Main Road, Middletown Time: 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Join us at The French Confection as Cynthia Labonte, the owner of Newport Aromatherapy with 29 years of expertise, unfolds the enchanting world of French perfumery. Delve into the origin and medicinal properties of various essential oils, while creating your unique fragrance from your favorite aromas. Take home a vial of your personalized scent and relish the experience with refreshments. The cost is $20, and reservations are essential due to limited space.

A Crêpe Fest – March 15, 2024 Venue: The French Confection, 72 East Main Road, Middletown Time: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Immerse yourself in the culinary delights of France at our Crêpe Fest. Become a crêpe artisan by crafting your own savory and sweet masterpieces using a variety of fillings and toppings. Give your creation a unique name, and savor the flavors amidst a delightful atmosphere. The cost is $15, and reservations are required for this hands-on experience, complete with refreshments.

A Masked Ball – March 30, 2024 Venue: Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St., Newport Time: 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Wrap up the Month of the Francophonie with a dazzling Masked Ball at Elks Lodge. Revel in an evening of music, dance, and delectable delights. A DJ will spin a mix of French and American favorites, taking song requests from guests. Dress in your finest attire, and let loose on the dance floor. Enjoy delicious finger foods and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. The cost is $30 for AFN members and $35 for non-members. Reservations are a must for this unforgettable soirée.

For inquiries about these events, contact us via email at afnewportri@gmail.com. To secure your spot and make payments, visit the Alliance Française de Newport website at www.alliancefrancaisenewportri.org. Join us in celebrating the Month of the Francophonie with an array of cultural experiences that promise to enchant and delight!

