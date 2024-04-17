Over 4000 Runners Take Part In Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K

Over 4000 participants flooded the streets of Newport for the annual Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K last Saturday. The event, which kicked off at Easton’s Beach, showcased the scenic beauty of our”City-by-the-Sea” as runners embarked on their respective journeys through flower-filled spring vistas.

The marathon division saw Jake Glicksman clinching victory in the men’s category, clocking in at 2 hours, 32 minutes, and 57 seconds. Laura Addison triumphed in the women’s division, setting a new course record of 2 hours, 54 minutes, and 17 seconds, surpassing the previous record set in 2017. In the nonbinary category, D Martin secured the top spot with a time of 3 hours, 18 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Acknowledging the outstanding performances, additional podium finishers included Kevin Baudin and Yosef Lipschitz in the men’s marathon, Amanda Erickson and Hailey Miller in the women’s marathon, and Hikaru Jitsukawa and Aron Edmonds in the nonbinary division.

In the half marathon, Luke Walsh claimed first place in the men’s category, while Erica Dottin topped the women’s division. Sam Butler led the nonbinary division.

Mark Howard and Tassi Rittling emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s 5K races, respectively.

Commenting on the event, Susan Rancourt, co-founder of Rhode Races, expressed pride in the diverse participation and the celebration of Rhode Island’s beauty and community spirit. She congratulated all finishers on their accomplishments.

Post-race celebrations included a festival featuring music, vendors, and a recovery zone, with food and beverages provided, including complimentary beer from Sam Adams and Narragansett Beer for participants over 21. The event, in line with Earth Month initiatives, was supported by the Eastern RI Conservation District and Epic Renewal, aiming for zero waste. Over 46 ploggers contributed to collecting over 212 lbs of waste, underscoring Rhode Races’ commitment to sustainability and community stewardship.

Rancourt expressed gratitude for the partnership with ERICD, emphasizing the collective effort to leave Newport and Middletown communities cleaner than before.

