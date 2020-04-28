via ABC News

The Pentagon has declassified three previously leaked top secret U.S. Navy videos that show “unexplained aerial phenomena” and that some believe could show Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) in an effort “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” said a Pentagon spokesperson.

“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified'”, the spokesperson added.

“The Department of Defense has authorized the release of three unclassified Navy videos, one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, which have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017,” said Susan Gough, a Defense Department spokesperson in a statement released Monday.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” said Gough.

So these videos have been out there for a bit but it’s a pretty big deal when the Pentagon just throws their hands up in the air and are like “Yup. there are aliens out there. Can’t lie about it any longer.”

What crazy times we live in. We have a Reality TV star in the Oval Office, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski no longer play for the New England Patriots, I’m an international cooking corona king cooking star, and a worldwide coronavirus pandemic has us all locked in our houses. Seriously, what the f*@k is going on?

Wake me up when it’s 2021.

PS – Here’s a look at the last thing you’ll probably ever see in this life.

via GIPHY