The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles launched a pilot REAL ID reservation program over the weekend with good results and positive feedback from customers.

“I am very pleased with how things turned out on the opening day of the reservation-only REAL ID service,” said Mark Furcolo, Director of the R.I. Department of Revenue, which oversees the DMV. “Customers were happy with how they were served Saturday morning. Congratulations to Bud Craddock and his staff for a successful launch. I look forward to seeing more Rhode Islanders take advantage of these expanded service hours.”

Throughout the limited pilot program, the Cranston office will open on select Saturdays of each month, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to service REAL ID customers. The next weekend service day will be Saturday, March 7. Customers should visit the DMV website for available reservation times and more information on how to prepare for their visit.

The DMV has added REAL ID transactions to its online reservations program in conjunction with this pilot service program, with the first appointments for REAL ID service available on Feb. 22, 2020. Customers who would like to participate in the pilot program can make a reservation here: www.dmv.ri.gov/realid.

Please note: The weekend service is limited to REAL ID transactions for those obtaining or renewing passenger-vehicle driver licenses and state IDs. Weekend service will be by reservation only. Walk-in service will not be offered.

Commercial Driver License (CDL) service appointments, including for REAL ID, are available Monday-Friday. CDL services will not be offered during Saturday hours.

Reservation programs offer increased convenience for customers seeking DMV services and help to reduce wait times.

Visitors to the DMV Customer Reservations Portal will be transferred to a third-party website — hosted by Stonewall Solutions — where they will find available service dates and times. Reservations will state the following terms:

• Once your reservation is confirmed upon arrival at the DMV Cranston office, standard check-in procedures will apply. You will be served as promptly as possible. • No check-ins will be allowed more than 15 minutes prior to your reservation time. • Please have a copy of your reservation confirmation or your reservation number available at check-in. You will be required to have proof of identification. • If you are unable to keep this reservation, please be courteous and cancel it as soon as possible. • Customers seeking a reservation should check the portal regularly as additional reservations may become available.

For those not wishing to take advantage of this new customer-service amenity, walk-in service for REAL ID transactions remains available at all DMV branches and AAA offices (members only) during standard operating hours Monday through Friday. To see more about the REAL ID reservation service, answers to common questions about REAL ID, document requirements, and a handy wizard that can help you decide whether a REAL ID is right for you, visit www.dmv.ri.gov/realid