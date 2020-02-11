STEVEN JOHN DOUGHERTY

6/2/71 – 2/7/20

Born in Newport, Rhode Island to Dale A (Richardson) Dougherty and James L. Dougherty.

Passed away in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 7, 2020.

At the time of his passing, steven was a resident of Port Orange, Florida, having moved there from Kentucky in 2016.

Steven’s working years carried him from his childhood home in rhode Island aboard a racing yacht, to Colorado’s ski slopes and on to California, Nevada and back to Rhode Island where he continued in the construction and demolition industries. once again back to Florida and then on to Kentucky where he settled with his wife, Shauna Turpin Dougherty after having been blessed with the birth of his son Casey Timon Dougherty and then spent his final years back in Florida.

Steven was predeceased by his wife Shauna and brother James Donald Dougherty, he is survived by his son Casey Timon Dougherty of Somerset, Kentucky, his parents Dale and James Dougherty of Port Orange, Florida as well as his sister Kimberly Dougherty of Middletown, Rhode Island. Also left behind are his nieces Alycia Dougherty of Port Orange, Florida, and Courtney Clarke of Middletown, Rhode Island as well as aunts and cousins in Florida, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Wake and services will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 620 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, Florida on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5 to 7pm.