America’s Cup Charters is pleased to host The Hometown Heroes Regatta. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 12:30-4:30pm

In recognition and appreciation of the workers who have helped keep the City of Newport safe during this pandemic, America’s Cup Charters will host a Hometown Heroes Regatta honoring the Newport Fire Department, the Newport Police Department and the Newport Hospital.

One team from each will race aboard the classic America’s Cup 12 Meter yachts.

Teams will gather at the Newport Harbor Hotel Marina, 49 America’s Cup Avenue, for instruction & boarding then sail out to Narragansett Bay off the shore of Fort Adams for a series of short races.

The Hometown Heroes Regatta will be held aboard the renowned two-time America’s cup winner Intrepid US 22, the celebrated 1962 winner Weatherly US 17, and the 1970 contender Heritage US 23.

Spectators are welcome to view this spirited race from the water, or onshore from Fort Adams and along Narragansett Bay.

The America’s Cup, the oldest international sports trophy, was held here in Newport, RI 12 times from 1930 to 1983, and for nine of those times, from 1958 to 1983, the sailboat used to determine the winners was the 12 metre class, a single-masted sloop of approximately 68 feet in length.

The next America’s Cup will be raced for in March 2021 in New Zealand where New York Yacht Club’s team American Magic plans to bring the trophy back to Newport.

America’s Cup Charters wishes to thank all the workers in the City of Newport who are helping to keep our residents safe, not only the hospital workers, fire department and police departments, but everyone who kept our stores, restaurants, hotels and other local businesses going to keep our beloved city thriving and healthy.

America’s Cup Charters is following all current safety protocols including thoroughly sanitizing each boat, symptom checking of all guests, social distancing & wearing masks.