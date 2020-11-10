Statement from the family of Jhamal Gonsalves:

Jhamal Gonsalves remains in a coma in Rhode Island Hospital. Again, Jhamal has suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 Diffuse Axonal Injury. At this point the family is pleased to say the external ventricular drains have been removed from his head and he is no longer on antibiotics for his lung infections. While he has some continuing secretions in his lungs, those have also improved.

Even considering Jhamal’s slight improvement, this past week has been especially trying for the family in light of Rhode Island Hospital’s restriction on visitors. The policy has made it difficult to get an update on Jhamal’s condition and communicate with the doctors and nurses. It is also painful for the family, who have been by his side every available moment so far, to think of him alone in the hospital in his condition.

The family is eagerly awaiting any information regarding the investigation into the actions of the Providence Police Officers on 10/18/20. In a Media Briefing on October 26, 2020 Mayor Elorza said the need for transparency in the investigation is “as important as anything else“ and stated “we want to share with [the public] as much as we can, as early as we have it.”

At that same media briefing, Commissioner Paré stated that “probably within a week we will have the preliminary accident reconstruction report by the State Police in conjunction with the Providence Police Accident Reconstruction Specialist as well.” When asked if that information will be conveyed, Commissioner Paré answered: “we will notice the media and there will be a briefing.”

At this point, more than three weeks following the accident and two weeks following Mayor Elzora and Commissioner Paré’s comments at the Media Briefing, the family has no further information about the crash other than the evidence produced through their own investigation.