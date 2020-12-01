The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted a video of a great white shark eating a seal on Sunday in Wellfleet Harbor. The video was shot by Keith Rose of the fishing vessel Kimberly Ann.

We are extremely grateful to the fishing community and other nature observers who have shared their footage of white sharks with us this past season. Public reports are a valuable part of learning more about white shark movement and behavior off our coast. pic.twitter.com/8shK0iLBYb — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) December 1, 2020

There were seven great whites detected in Rhode Island waters this season.