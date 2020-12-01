3   +   4   =  
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted a video of a great white shark eating a seal on Sunday in Wellfleet Harbor. The video was shot by Keith Rose of the fishing vessel Kimberly Ann.

 

There were seven great whites detected in Rhode Island waters this season.

