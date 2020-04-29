Lost your password?

Will Reeve, a correspondent for “Good Morning America” showed off a little too much on live television Tuesday morning.

Reeve, who is the son of late Superman star Christopher Reeve, filmed a live segment for GMA from his home on Tuesday morning when his camera angle revealed that he wasn’t wearing any pants!

After clips of his hip slip went viral on the internet, Reeve responded on Twitter.

Business on top, party on the bottom!

Brilliant. Well done, Will! I work in my boxers all day as well. 🙂 

Comments

comments