Will Reeve, a correspondent for “Good Morning America” showed off a little too much on live television Tuesday morning.

Reeve, who is the son of late Superman star Christopher Reeve, filmed a live segment for GMA from his home on Tuesday morning when his camera angle revealed that he wasn’t wearing any pants!

After clips of his hip slip went viral on the internet, Reeve responded on Twitter.

I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

This quarantine is already affecting my vision, nobody sees something strange at the end? Or am I the only one who sees reporter Will Reeve without pants! pic.twitter.com/J9DDIRB6CF — Alejandro Sanchez Botero (@AlejoSanchez626) April 28, 2020

Brilliant. Well done, Will! I work in my boxers all day as well. 🙂