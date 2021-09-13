Masshole Sees A Sea Monstah And Has The Most Perfect Masshole Reaction Ever

Newport Buzz Classic!

Michael Bergin and Jay Foster, two Boston area residents, had quite the encounter in Boston Harbor back in 20215. Well they weren’t quite certain what they saw but it had Michael all fired up.

“We gotta call the fahking aquahhium, bro!”

Seriously, this dude is perfect. Never change, Michael. Never change.

*If curse words offend you, then this video is definitely NOT for you!

and the internet has already started to do its thing. Check out this old ad for the New England Aquarium.

Oh and in case you were wondering it’s an ocean sunfish.