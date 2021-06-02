Trump shuts his blog down after less than a month

Former President Donald Trump’s blog has been permanently shut down, his spokesman said Wednesday.

The page “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” has been removed from his website after going live less than a month ago.

It “will not be returning,” his senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said via email.

MSNBC reported that Trump’s blog traffic was abysmal. In an article titled “Trump’s underwhelming blog ends with an embarrassing whimper”, the outlet reported that Trump had less web traffic than Petfinder, Delish, and Eat This, Not that. Not one of Trump’s posts since his second day had more that 15,000 interactions.

