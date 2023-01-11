$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot for Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th could be a lucky day for someone who hits the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was won on Friday the 13th was when a Rhode Island Lottery player won the jackpot in 2017 (which was split with another winning ticket sold in Michigan). This Friday’s estimate jackpot is the second largest in the game’s history. Last July it reached $1.33 billion, and prior to that, the highest was $1.53 billion in October 2018. If Friday’s $1.35 billion jackpot is won, and the winner chooses the cash option, the lump sum payment would be $707.9 million.

Last night’s Mega Millions drawing resulted in a $10,000 winning ticket sold in Rhode Island. Teodoro Santana (photo attached) of Providence usually picks his own numbers but went with a Quick Pick this time. The ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win the standard prize payout of $10,000. He did not purchase the Megaplier feature for an additional dollar on the wager. If he had, the $10,000 prize would have been multiplied by three, last night’s Megaplier number, to equal $30,000. He purchased the winning ticket at America’s Food Basket, 863 Broad St., Providence, and plans to take a vacation with his wife.

Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Tickets are $2, and the Megaplier option is an additional $1. Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.

Additionally, the $50,000 Powerball ticket sold from the December 21, 2022, drawing has been claimed by a man from Wakefield. He just checked the ticket over the weekend and was excited to see he was a winner. Belmont Marketplace, 600 Kingstown Rd., Wakefield, sold the winning ticket.

Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Tickets are $2, and the Power Play option an additional $1. Tickets may be purchased at any time, but only until 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.

Tonight’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $360 million.

