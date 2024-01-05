$1 Million Raised for Newport’s State-of-the-Art Skatepark, Ground Breaking Expected In May 2024!

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Friends of Newport Skatepark proudly announced today that they have successfully raised an impressive $1 million for the construction of a state-of-the-art skatepark. With full funding secured, the highly anticipated project is set to break ground in May 2024 and will be sited on John Chafee Boulevard, strategically situated near the intersection with Coddington Highway, directly across from the CCRI Newport Campus.

The vision of the Friends of Newport Skatepark is to create a modern, all-inclusive skatepark designed to cater to skaters of all skill levels. From seasoned professional skateboarders to those stepping on a skateboard for the first time, the forthcoming skatepark aims to provide a safe and entertaining space for all enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of the envisioned skatepark is the 9’-7’-5’ combination clover bowl, offering a unique and challenging experience for skaters. Additionally, the low ramp street area, along with a large street area featuring various obstacles and snake runs, promises to provide ample opportunities for skaters to explore diverse lines and obstacles.

The thoughtful design that ensures skaters of varying expertise will find something enjoyable and interesting. The project aims to create a welcoming environment where individuals can safely challenge themselves and foster a sense of community among skateboard enthusiasts.

The successful fundraising campaign reflects the strong support and dedication of the community, showcasing a shared enthusiasm for the project. Skateboarders in Newport and beyond can now look forward to aworld class skatepark in the near future right here in Newport.

