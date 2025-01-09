Newport City Council Officially Names Newport Skatepark in Memory of Seamus Kirby

The City of Newport has officially named the Newport Skatepark in memory of Seamus Kirby, a local legend whose boundless passion for life and the community left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered.

Kirby passed away on April 14, 2024, but his legacy lives on through his remarkable accomplishments, generosity, and the profound connections he forged throughout his life.

The Newport Skatepark in Memory of Seamus Kirby will serve as a permanent tribute to the man whose spirit embodied adventure, resilience, and boundless enthusiasm.

Born in Newport on October 14, 1994, Seamus Kirby was a force of nature from the very beginning. “He arrived like a shot from a cannon,” his family recalled—a sentiment that perfectly describes his approach to life.

The naming of the Newport Skatepark stands as a fitting tribute to Kirby’s adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors. His family, friends, and community will now have a place to celebrate his life and carry on his legacy for generations to come.

Seamus Kirby is survived by his wife, Tatum Wadensten, their children, Hendrix and Halsten, his parents, Jerry and Kathryn Kirby, and his brother, Rome, along with countless extended family and friends who cherished him.

Newport Skatepark in Memory of Seamus Kirby isn’t just a name—it’s a beacon of Kirby’s enduring message: Live life fully, love deeply, and always make room for one more under your tent.

