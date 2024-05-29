Newport’s New Skatepark: Groundbreaking Ceremony Announced for Friday, May 31st!

Newport is set to roll into a new era with the groundbreaking of its long-awaited skatepark! After months of collaboration with Spohn Ranch, the local community, and the City of Newport, Friends of Newport Skatepark has crafted what promises to be the best skatepark for skaters of all skill levels.

The project received the green light from the Tree and Open Space Commission in late February. By late March, the City Council and the Interlocal Trust gave their enthusiastic endorsements. A big shout-out to Matt Viana at Millstone Engineering and Jacob Butterworth at Sage Environmental for their seamless teamwork in securing all necessary demolition and building permits from both the City and the DEM.

Kudos to Jerry Kirby and the Kirby Construction Team, who have been instrumental in bringing this dream to life. With Daponte on-site, clearing and prepping the land for Spohn Ranch, excitement is mounting. Spohn Ranch is slated to arrive in Newport between mid to late June, with an estimated 90-day project timeline.

Mark your calendars, Newport! Join for the groundbreaking ceremony of our new skatepark, a momentous occasion for skaters, families, and enthusiasts alike. This event marks the beginning of a thrilling new chapter for our community.

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Time: 11:30 AM

Location: 6 John H Chafee Blvd., Newport, RI 02840

Let’s celebrate this landmark moment together! See you there for the kickoff of what’s sure to be an epic addition to our community!

