You’re invited to join the Newport Shipyard’s 2023 Pumpkin Regatta to raise funds for Friends of Newport Skatepark

Join the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard team on Friday, October 13 from 4pm-7pm for their Annual Pumpkin Regatta!

Race across the basin in their famous “pumpkins”, to raise money for the Friends of Newport Skatepark.

Cost is $25/person and each team should have 4-5 members. If you want to come and enjoy food & beverage, the cost is just $25 per person for a bracelet.

There will be several raffle items and an award given to the team with the FASTEST time and the BEST COSTUMES! Raffle drawing will take place around 6pm, you do not need to be present to win.

Please submit team entries to the Newport Shipyard Dock Office or sign up below by 1pm on Friday, October 13th.

