Newport Skatepark to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting on Dec. 6

Skateboarders and community members alike are invited to celebrate the grand opening of the Newport Skatepark, a new hub for outdoor fun and recreation in the city. The event, hosted by the Friends of Newport Skatepark, will take place Friday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. The skatepark is located on John H. Chafee Boulevard, across the street from the Community College of Rhode Island.

The skatepark is a collaborative effort made possible by dedicated volunteers, generous donors, and support from city leaders. Designed by Spohn Ranch, a leader in skatepark construction, the facility offers a mix of features for all skill levels, including bowls, street-style elements, and open spaces.

“The skatepark is a vibrant addition to Newport’s recreation scene,” said Michael Richards, president of Friends of Newport Skatepark. “It reflects the creativity and energy of our community while providing a space for connection and expression.”

The ribbon-cutting event is free and open to the public. Organizers are encouraging families and residents of all ages to join in the celebration. Attendees will get a first look at the park and hear from those who helped make the project possible.

Richards and the Friends of Newport Skatepark extended gratitude to the sponsors, donors, and volunteers whose contributions brought the vision to life. “This skatepark is a gift to our community and a legacy for future generations,” Richards said.

For more details, visit friendsofnewportskatepark.com.

